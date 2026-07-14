Florida Haitian Baptists Celebrate 30 Professions of Faith, 12 Baptisms at Annual R.I.S.E. Camp

LAKE YALE, Fla.—More than 900 Florida Haitian Baptists gathered at Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center in central Florida for the annual R.I.S.E. Haitian Family Camp.

During the four-day camp, held June 26-29, 30 people professed faith in Christ, 12 new believers were baptized and more than 150 attendees recommitted themselves to their faith and ministry.

“R.I.S.E. Camp has become a place where Haitian families and churches come to experience another dimension of God’s grace,” said John Voltaire, Florida Baptist Convention Haitian Ministries catalyst.

The theme for this year’s camp, Unwavered, was drawn from Romans 4:20, where Paul recounts Abraham’s unwavering faith in God’s promises. Guest speaker Jude Cher-Aimé encouraged families, young adults and youth to remain steadfast in their faith, while worship leaders Stephanie Bellevue, Caleb H. Cenatus and Wayne Mondelus led attendees in worship.

Florida Baptist Haitian families and youth look forward to RISE Camp every year as a time of spiritual renewal, worship and fellowship. Photo by Joshua Jean Louis.

Through workshops, worship services, baptisms, Bible trivia, sports competitions, water activities, a talent show and bonfires, Haitian families celebrated their faith, renewed their commitment to ministry and connected with believers from across the state.

Many attendees shared on social media that they left camp feeling refreshed and spiritually strengthened.

“It was a wonderful experience that helped me grow in my relationship with God,” said Rodafeka Ducatel, a member of Primitive Baptist Church of Broward County.

R.I.S.E. Camp also continues to be a celebration of Haitian culture and an outreach opportunity. Youth and young adults often invite their unchurched friends to enjoy a week of summer activities, and many leave having placed their faith in Christ.

The annual talent competition on the last night of RISE Camp is an opportunity for young Haitians to worship while expressing their Haitian culture. Photo by Joshua Jean Louis.

“RISE Camp is more than an annual gathering—it is a spiritual investment in the future of Haitian Baptists,” said Reginald Jospeh, pastor, Grace Connection Church in Naranja.

“Year after year, generations come together to encounter Christ, strengthen families, equip leaders, and build lifelong bonds of faith. Its enduring impact is measured not by the number of attendees, but by the transformed lives that return home ready to serve God, the Church, and their communities. That is why RISE Camp continues to be one of the most significant events in the life of Haitian Baptists.”

For young Haitians, RISE Camp is an opportunity to invite their unchurched friends to a fun summer retreat while opening the door to gospel conversations. Photo by Joshua Jean Louis.

This year’s gathering also carried added significance. Following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has heightened uncertainty surrounding Temporary Protected Status (TPS), many Haitian families are facing an uncertain future. For many of the more than 900 attendees, the four days at R.I.S.E. Camp became more than a summer retreat. They provided a place to worship, find encouragement and be reminded that, regardless of life’s uncertainties, God remains faithful.