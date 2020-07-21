Florida Gardens Baptist Church, Lake Worth, FL

Is seeking a pastor committed to the authority of Scripture; able to effectively preach and teach the Word; provides strong leadership to help us be a healthy body of believers who evangelize and make disciples; and who will lead a staff of ministry and administrative positions.

Must be a seminary graduate with a M. of Div or equivalent degree, and have at least five years of experience as senior pastor of a Southern Baptist church.

Contact David Daniels at PST@gofgbc.org or 561-513-2090 for additional information.