Pictured above: David Falldine, pastor, Sunrise City Church, and Chris Tesseniar, worship pastor, seek to engage the military community located within minutes from the church by doing life together. One way they do that is weekly workouts with military servicemen.

MARY ESTHER, Fla. — Military men, women and families looking for a home church while stationed along the Gulf Coast are welcomed with open arms at many Florida Baptist churches—whether they are in the area for a few months or several years.

“Our heart is for immediate connection, discipleship and for military members to find a place to use their gifts,” said David Falldine, pastor of Sunrise City Church. The church, located less than a mile from Hurlburt Field, hosts monthly gatherings to help families build relationships and find community quickly.

Military families are often far from home and need a strong support system. Sunrise City Church saw the need and answered the call to serve those who serve by investing in military families and inviting them to “do life together.” One way pastors do this is by working out with service members.

“I’ve committed to working out with some of the military guys, and one of my close friends is an Army 7th Group guy who works out with our worship pastor and me every week when he’s not deployed. Doing life together like this creates natural opportunities for ministry,” Falldine said.

This Thanksgiving, Sunrise City Church partnered with Operation Warm Heart to collect holiday meal necessities for military families. Deployment can take a toll, and the church strives to care for families with deployed spouses. Pastors are also well-connected with other churches in military communities and can help families find a new home church when the military sends them elsewhere.

In addition to family ministry, the church offers a men’s ministry that engages military members through campouts featuring food, fellowship, Bible study and shooting activities. Situated near a military base—and in a town where many servicemen and women choose to retire—the church has “an incredible opportunity to disciple and send people all over the world as gospel lights,” Falldine said.

An estimated 50% of Sunrise City Church’s membership is active-duty military and another 25% is retired military, making the mission field of serving those who serve especially ripe.

