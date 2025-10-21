No matter where we serve, prayer connects us to God and to one another. I’m grateful we can join hearts and voices to seek Him for revival and renewal across our state. Stephen Rummage executive director-treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention

ORLANDO–In preparation for the 2025 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting, to be held Nov. 10-11 at First Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida Baptists plan to unite in virtual prayer gatherings to seek God’s “blessing and power.”

“Prayer is vital for everything we do as Christians. Without the blessing and power of God on this annual meeting, we will not see much accomplished. Our theme this year is Out of the Fire: A Call to Evangelism, and what happens in this annual meeting could be a catalyst for great evangelical work across our state for years to come. It is important that we seek God during this time,” said Mike Orr, FBSC president and senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Chipley since 2000.

Stephen Rummage, Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer, expressed gratefulness for the upcoming virtual prayer gatherings as Florida Baptists unite to seek a movement of God throughout the state.

“No matter where we serve, prayer connects us to God and to one another. I’m grateful we can join hearts and voices to seek Him for revival and renewal across our state. As we pray for our annual meeting—Out of the Fire: A Call to Evangelism—we can experience the truth that God is right beside us, and we stand right beside each other in His work,” Rummage said.

The virtual prayer gatherings will be held at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST on the next three Thursdays–Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6– and will be led by FBSC first vice president David Perez, pastor of Iglesia Casa de Bendicion in St. Cloud, and FBSC second vice president, Jeff Crick, a layperson and member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church in St. Johns. Each prayer gathering is expected be about 30 minutes in duration.

“Certainly, as we pray together and seek the Lord, we are reminded of our collective mission. We are all charged by the Lord to make disciples, and as we unite in prayer we are uniting in the most important work on earth,” Orr said.

Rummage agreed, “Prayer unites us. I’m thankful for these virtual gatherings that bring Florida Baptists together to call on the Lord and seek His power for the mission before us.”

These virtual prayer gatherings are open to all Florida Baptists. To receive the link for these prayer gatherings, call the Florida Baptist Convention office at 904-596-3016, or contact one of the six Florida Baptist regional catalysts.