Florida Baptists to focus on imperative of evangelism at 2025 annual meeting

ORLANDO–With the 2025 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting theme Out of the Fire: A Call to Evangelism, Florida Baptists will gather at First Baptist Church in Orlando Nov. 10-11 to focus on the biblical imperative of evangelism as well as to celebrate gospel advance throughout the Sunshine State and to conduct business.

“After I was elected FBSC president the first term (2023-24), God really placed on my heart, then, a theme to call Florida Baptists to be a holy people. If I were to serve a second term, I knew the theme would center around evangelism and reaching the lost. There was a personal desire in my heart for this, and this was something I wanted to challenge our convention with because of the lostness across our state,” said Mike Orr, FBSC president and senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Chipley since 2000.

“In my own personal time with God, I have sensed the Lord urging me to the work of reaching the lost. When I think of the 16.7 million unchurched people in Florida, it is a motivation to be so devoted to Great Commission work. I sense that it is time to call our churches to extensive and intentional evangelism. The fields are indeed ‘white unto harvest, but the workers are few’ (Matthew 9:37-38). One of the things I pray for this convention is that we would rally the workers for the harvest of Florida,” he said.

The 2025 annual meeting focus on evangelism falls right in line with imperatives that Stephen Rummage, who was elected Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer in August 2024, has identified as Florida Baptists move forward on mission. Those four imperatives are: evangelizing and baptizing the lost, planting and revitalizing churches, calling out and discipling the called, and giving generously to cooperative mission efforts.

“We’ve got to be able to draw a straight, solid line between everything we do and Jesus’ mission for us to proclaim the gospel and make disciples. When introducing people to Jesus is at the center, everything else comes alive,” Rummage said.

Praying for evangelistic fervor

In addition to focusing on evangelism as the 2025 annual meeting theme, both Rummage and Orr have made Florida Baptists’ commitment to evangelism an urgent personal prayer focus.

“It is my hope for people to attend the 2025 annual meeting in Orlando and, as they do, they are moved by God to leave the annual meeting to go back to their local churches and urge them to be evangelistic and passionate about the Great Commission. It is my prayer that evangelism becomes so engrained in our DNA that by this time next year we see more people coming to Christ and record numbers in baptism.

“Our Lord Jesus made it clear what our mission is and that is to make disciples. Jesus said when one sinner repents all of heaven rejoices (Luke 15:7). This should be our motivation for evangelism. We cannot bring glory to God without laboring to bring in a harvest of souls,” said Orr.

Such an evangelistic harvest, believes Rummage, is fueled by prayer.

“My prayer is that God will light a new fire for winning souls in every Florida Baptist church. When pastors and congregations begin to pray for lost people by name and share the gospel with compassion and conviction, God will work, and people will be saved,” Rummage said.

Annual meeting preview

Messengers who gather in Orlando for the 2025 FBSC annual meeting also will conduct business, elect officers, celebrate the 100th anniversary of Southern Baptists’ Cooperative Program, enjoy fellowship and hear numerous biblical messages focused on evangelism. Speakers for the two-day event are:

Nov. 10

Monday afternoon:

Winston Williams, pastor, Iglesia Biblica Vida Real, Pembroke Pines

Evangelism and a Holy Life

Monday evening:

Mike Orr

The Urgency of Evangelism

Robby Gallaty, senior pastor, Long Hollow Church, Hendersonville, Tennessee

Evangelism and Prayer

Nov. 11

Tuesday morning:

Stephen Rummage

Evangelism and Preaching

Jimmy Scroggins, pastor, Family Church, South Florida

Evangelism and the Role of the Pastor

Tuesday afternoon:

Adrian Taylor, senior pastor, Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, Gainesville

Evangelism and the Role of the Holy Spirit

Herb Reavis, pastor, North Jacksonville Baptist Church

Go Be a Soul Winner

‘Rally point for our mission’

“This year’s annual meeting in Orlando will be a rally point for our mission. I’m praying everyone who comes will leave inspired to go back home, step into the harvest fields of Florida, and lead their churches to reach lost people right where they are,” Rummage said.

Orr agreed, “I genuinely believe that this year is a vital year for us as we gather. I believe God is doing something in our nation and in our state. We must put great emphasis on the work of evangelism for a time such as this. I urge people to attend and come with an expectant heart ready to receive and be encouraged. I pray everyone leaves equipped and motivated as they leave for the work for which God has entrusted to us.”

Messengers can preregister for the 2025 annual meeting here.

The Florida Baptist 2025 Pastors’ Conference will be held immediately preceding the 2025 annual meeting, kicking off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, and concluding at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10. The theme for the Pastors’ Conference is Keep Running, based on Hebrews 12:1-2. Zelvis Applin, pastor of South Hills Church in Wimauma, serves as 2025 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference president.