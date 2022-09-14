Florida Baptists to focus on God’s kingdom during 2022 FBSC meeting

PENSACOLA—Florida Baptists will gather to celebrate churches working together to build God’s kingdom when the 2022 Florida Baptist State Convention convenes at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola Nov. 14-15.

The theme, “For the Kingdom,” was selected by Paul Purvis, FBSC president. The kingdom of God is referenced 157 times in Scripture, Purvis said.

“We are here for the kingdom—not our kingdoms, but God’s kingdom,” he said. “If we can convince people we’re giving ourselves for the kingdom, that’s contagious.”

The scriptural theme for the meeting references Matthew 6:33, when Jesus exhorted His followers to seek God’s kingdom and righteousness first.

“During this season of division and difficulty,” Purvis said his desire is that Florida Baptists continue to focus “on the one thing that really matters—the kingdom of God.” Such a focus, he said, will “make a difference for Jesus Christ in our corner of the world.”

As he anticipates the annual gathering, Purvis, lead pastor of Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace since 2011, said he is looking forward to “Florida Baptists worshiping together. When we gather together once a year, the most powerful moments are around worshiping. Florida Baptists are so diverse, it’s like heaven.”

Looking back on his past year as president, Purvis said, “I knew that I loved what God was doing through Florida Baptists. I walked away from this year saying, ‘It’s better than I thought.’ God is at work in ways that we don’t even know. God is at work all around us.”

In addition to conducting business and electing officers, messengers to the 2022 annual meeting will hear numerous biblical messages. Speakers for the two-day event are:

Monday Afternoon:

Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention

Monday Evening:

Paul Purvis

Jim Cymbala, senior pastor, The Brooklyn Tabernacle, New York

Tuesday Morning:

Ken Whitten, senior pastor, Idlewild Baptist Church, Lutz

H.B. Charles, Jr., pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville

Tuesday Afternoon:

Willy Rice, senior pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Clearwater

Aaron Burgner, senior pastor, Lakes Church, Lakeland

Immediately preceding the 2022 FBSC annual meeting, the Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, and conclude at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.