Florida Baptists start foundational call to bold goals at 2026 Crossover in Greater Orlando

ORLANDO— Hundreds of Central Florida ministry leaders gathered at First Baptist Orlando in October to explore evangelism strategies and prepare for Crossover 2026, a large-scale outreach effort planned for the Greater Orlando area next June.

“The purpose of today’s meeting was to cast a vision for Crossover and to encourage pastors and ministry leaders to go ahead and get involved, whether that’s going to be hosting, if you’re in that target area, or coming in to serve and bring teams to serve alongside those host churches,” said JJ Washington, national director of personal evangelism for the North American Mission Board (NAMB).

Crossover is an annual effort in which Southern Baptists gather in the annual meeting’s host city a few days early to partner with local churches and blanket the city with the Gospel.

The 2026 effort will focus on Orlando and the surrounding regions. While Crossover is open to all Southern Baptists, local churches serve as the foundation—volunteering to become host churches that plan and lead ministry events in their communities. Afterward, volunteers from across the nation come alongside them to provide support and resources.

Tim Wilder, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Kissimmee, said the initiative aligns perfectly with his congregation’s renewed emphasis on evangelism.

“Recently, my first sermon after sabbatical was about God’s not done and we’re going to focus on evangelism,” Wilder said. “With Crossover coming in June it made perfect sense. I told our church to take that week off before the convention, and we’re going to do a big weeklong mission trip here locally. We’ll be doing a bunch of different things to reach people.”

While NAMB has continued this annual event each summer, leaders emphasis this event is meant to be a catalyst for the local host church. Once the week is over, the prayer is for local Florida Baptist churches to get an encouraging boost.

“Crossover would help us to serve the community better, but also, I hope it will excite our members to get involved, to have some more gospel conversation on a daily basis,” said Charles Jones, senior pastor of New Covenant Bible Fellowship.

Washington said churches that serve as hosts will receive valuable support and opportunities to expand their reach.

“As a host church you are going to get help from more manpower to kind of do more in your community than you probably couldn’t do if it was just your church,” Washington said. “I would say definitely take advantage of that, and then obviously the opportunity for the Gospel. That’s what we are here to do. That’s what it’s all about.”

The strategy is in place, but the greatest need at this point is for pastors to pray about becoming host churches. The geographic area for host churches includes congregations in the Greater Orlando Baptist Association, Ridge Baptist Association, Lake County Baptist Association, Brevard Baptist Association and East Central Baptist Network. Churches within these associations are encouraged to participate.

“I think if a church is located in the open area, where you can host a Crossover, you should,” said Jones. “If a church is at a distance where you cannot host, I think you should join another church. Then we all are pushing for the Kingdom enhancement together.”

During the 2025 Florida Baptist Convention Annual Meeting, Dr. Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, announced a bold goal for Crossover 2026:

1,000 participating churches

10,000 Gospel engagements

1,000 decisions for Christ

“At Crossover, all kinds of people, from all kinds of churches will come together to proclaim one Gospel to every person we can reach in Greater Orlando,” expressed Rummage.

“In June 2026, Florida Baptists get to participate in a moment that can create a movement right in our backyard where churches partner together,” said Patrick Coats, east regional catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. “We get to unite on our common mission to push back darkness and reach Florida for Christ. I believe it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Florida Baptists can participate in Crossover 2026 in one of three ways:

Host a local ministry event.

Serve alongside another church.

Pray for Gospel impact across Central Florida.

Churches and individuals can express interest by completing an online form. (click here)

Additional information and resources will be shared in the coming weeks to help churches prepare for the 1,000 / 10,000 / 1,000 goals.

“I thank God for our convention, our state convention, our local association, our convention that’s going to partner with us in reaching our communities right here,” Wilder said.