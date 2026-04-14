Florida Baptists Report 33,123 Baptisms in 2025, Highest Total Since 2010

Pictured above: Elevate Church in Miami Lakes celebrates more baptisms during an August baptism service in 2025. (Photo provided by church social media page)

JACKSONVILLE, FL- Eclipsing the 33,000 mark for the first time since 2010, Florida Baptists are celebrating an incredible year of baptisms.

“We praise the Lord for that number,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention. “That’s an 8% increase over the previous year’s baptism total, which was a great year as well.”

The previous year’s total surpassed 30,000 for the first time in a decade, and the 2025 total continues the positive trend seen since 2020.

With nearly identical numbers of churches completing ACP data over the past two years, it is reasonable to conclude that churches experienced year-over-year increases in baptisms.

Charles Jones, pastor of New Covenant in Orlando, shared in the excitement as his church also recorded its highest one-year baptism total on record.

“I am beyond thankful to see our state and our convention leading the nation in baptisms. It is something we need to celebrate. Although it is of the Lord, this is no human effort—it is God’s power and Spirit at work.”

In 2025, Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand experienced the fruit of many years of consistent outreach with the local high school football team.

Stetson Baptist Church baptized 18 individuals during an outdoor baptism service. (Photo taken by Stetson Baptist)

“We love this city and we love this community, and part of that love is expressed when we give them an opportunity to follow Jesus as their Savior,” said Dan Glenn, senior pastor of Stetson Baptist Church. “That football ministry has been a four-year investment in a group of guys—coaches, players, families, and parents—and it all culminated one day after practice, giving them a very simple but clear opportunity to respond to the Gospel.”

Midway through the football season, the church celebrated 16 player baptisms, contributing to its highest annual total since 2011.

In southwest Florida, Bridge Church continues to experience growth in its ministry outreach and recently celebrated more than 300 baptisms in a calendar year.

“We have seen God working here in Southwest Florida. God is faithful,” said Josh Robinson, lead pastor at Bridge Church. “I’m grateful to see baptism totals growing in Florida, as the need for gospel impact is massive. Since our state is growing exponentially each year, the harvest is plentiful.”

From 2000 to 2009, the convention averaged baptism totals in the 30,000 range. The continued upward trend in Florida is approaching the levels recorded two decades ago.

Today, the convention family celebrates these numbers, while recognizing the continued need to faithfully press on in ministry to reach every community in the state.

New Covenant in Orlando, recorded a high year of baptisms for the Haitian church in central Florida. (Photo provided by church social media)

“We are overjoyed to see people come to know the Lord and ultimately be baptized,” said Jones. “Our church is on mission because we believe no one should be lost without hearing the gospel.”

“Breaking 33,000 baptisms shows what Florida churches have been doing,” said Brian Nall, west regional catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. “They are praying for the salvation of the lost and then answering their own prayers by going and having gospel conversations.”

As Florida Baptist churches continue to make an impact—serving across the state and around the world to reach people for Christ—the primary mission imperative remains clear: to evangelize and baptize more people each year.

While 33,123 baptisms mark a year worth celebrating, Florida Baptists remain committed to the mission—continuing to go, share the gospel, and trust God for even greater impact in the years to come.