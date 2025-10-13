MIAMI— On Saturday, Sept. 13, pastors, business leaders, civic officials and ministry partners gathered aboard Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship docked at Port Miami, for the 2025 Gala and National Day of Prayer for Seafarers, hosted by the International Seafarers Ministry of Miami (ISM).

Sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention and supported by Miami Baptist Association, the event became more than a banquet—it was a mission moment, calling the church to intercede for seafarers, their families and the global maritime industry.

‘Those who go down to the sea in ships …’

“Those who go down to the sea in ships … they see the works of the Lord and His wonders in the deep” (Psalm 107:23–24). These words framed the day as speakers reminded participants of the unique opportunity God has given the church to reach seafarers with the hope of Christ.

“God has brought the nations to our doorstep in Miami,” said Julio C. Salas, executive director of ISM Port Miami, one of seven seaport ministries of the Florida Baptist Convention. “Every year, thousands of crew members from over 100 countries dock here. They carry with them the burdens of family separation and spiritual need—but also the potential to carry the gospel back to their homelands.”

Meeting an overlooked mission field

Each year, ISM Port Miami, which partners with Miami Baptist Association, ministers to approximately 30,100 seafarers—27,100 from cruise ships and 3,000 from cargo ships. At the International Port Campus, the ministry welcomes 180–200 crew members daily during high season and 75–100 daily during regular season.

Through hospitality, prayer and the ministry of presence, ISM helps seafarers connect with families back home, receive spiritual and emotional care, and hear the gospel. “Many of these men and women are far from home for months at a time,” Salas said. “They need a place to belong, a place to be reminded of God’s love and truth.”

Partnerships that advance the mission

Royal Caribbean generously hosted this year’s gala aboard Icon of the Seas, underscoring the company’s commitment to the well-being of its crew. “We are deeply grateful for Royal Caribbean’s hospitality and support,” said Salas. “Together, we can encourage seafarers to not only serve passengers with excellence but also to grow in love for God and others.”

The Florida Baptist Convention’s sponsorship of the gala highlighted its commitment to ministries that meet both physical and spiritual needs across the state.

“The International Seafarers Ministry is a powerful reminder that the Great Commission begins right where we are,” said Marc Johnston, director of community ministries for the Florida Baptist Convention. “Through partnerships like this one, our churches and associations are living out the gospel by reaching the nations that God is bringing to our ports. ISM is not just a ministry at the port—it’s a ministry of the local church, serving people who will carry the hope of Christ back to their own countries.”

A call to the churches

As a ministry “of the church, for the church,” ISM invited pastors and congregations across Miami, South Florida and beyond to consider seafarers part of their mission field. “The nations are literally coming to us,” Salas said. “By partnering together, our churches can engage in local international missions—reaching men and women from all over the world right here at Port Miami.”

Be part of the mission

Though the gala was a one-day event, the mission continues. ISM’s chaplaincy, outreach and care for seafarers depend on the prayers, volunteer service and financial support of churches and individuals.

To support this ministry, gifts can be made securely at www.ismportmiami.org/give.