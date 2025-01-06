Donald Nelson, a Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief volunteer, helps prepare massive amounts of food to be distributed as hot meals in partnership with The Salvation Army after Hurricane Helene in the Big Bend region of Florida.
Florida Baptists’ most-read stories of 2024

By Margaret Colson
God is on the move throughout Florida. Welcoming new leaders, proclaiming the gospel in times of crisis, planting churches, running a 5K to celebrate life, building partnerships between churches, baptizing new believers, reaching the next generation—these are among Florida Baptists’ most-read stories of 2024. Enjoy the look back, as Florida Baptists now are setting their sights on looking forward to how God will move throughout the Sunshine State in 2025.

  1. Stephen N. Rummage to lead Florida Baptists

By Margaret Colson, Sept. 5

  1. Florida Baptists’ Tommy Green announces retirement

By Margaret Colson, April 4

  1. Father/son share co-pastor role: ‘Ready for the future’

By David Moore, April 18

  1. Church prays for ‘God to move, and He did’

By Brooke Mannion, June 23

  1. Panhandle Churches Unite to Help after Winter Storm

By Brooke Mannion, Jan. 12

  1. Florida Baptist pastor uses cancer treatment as gospel-sharing opportunity

By Jessica Pigg, Jan. 23

  1. New Church Plant, The Bridge, Seeks to Unite and Serve Diverse Community

By David Moore, Jan. 11

  1. Arcadia church maintains strength through two hurricanes/now ‘reaching forward’

By Jessica Pigg, Jan 21

  1. Thomas Kinchen, president emeritus of Baptist University of Florida, dies

By Margaret Colson, Jan. 16

  1. Churches, runners unite for women/unborn children

By Brooke Mannion, Feb. 7

  1. Glimpses of Grace: Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers ‘share hope of Christ’

By Margaret Colson, Oct. 8

  1. ‘Friendly neighborhood church’ seeks to ‘trust God with the results and simply rest in Him’

By Jessica Pigg, Sept. 5

  1. Revival and unity: Faith movement ignites at Florida State University

By Keila Diaz, March 21

  1. Church-to-church relationship brings new life to struggling congregation

By Brooke Mannion, April 30

  1. Migrant workers share gospel ‘in season and out of season’

By Teodosia Rivera, Jan. 19

  1. Florida Baptists called to pray/fast

By Margaret Colson, April 23

  1. Brian Nall to serve as West region catalyst for Florida Baptists

By Margaret Colson, Nov. 11

  1. Four leaders to be renominated to serve as 2024-25 Florida Baptist officers

By Margaret Colson, Sept. 13

  1. Lake Rousseau Baptist Church: ‘Out of the ashes’ … to ‘bring about great things for His kingdom’

By David Moore, Aug. 14

  1. Historic church makes history in record-breaking missions giving

By Jessica Pigg, May 14

  1. Despite Hurricane Milton damage, Haitian church in Tampa praising the Lord

By David Moore, Oct. 15

  1. Minister equipping pipeline develops future pastors in Florida and beyond

By David Moore, Dec. 19

  1. Cantonment church plant celebrates 11 baptisms

By Brooke Mannion, June 18

  1. Fruit Cove Baptist expands missions outreach to all seven continents

By David Moore, Feb. 14

  1. 5,000 estern Cubans walk into new year with new life in Christ

By Margaret Colson, Jan. 4

Margaret Colson

Margaret Colson began serving as consulting communications editor for the Florida Baptist Convention in April 2022, but she has a long history of working with Florida Baptists in telling the story of how God is at work in the Sunshine State.

Margaret earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a leader in denominational communications, serving as executive director for Baptist Communicators Association as well as for Association of State Baptist Publications. She is married to Keith Colson.

