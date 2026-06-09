Florida Baptists enjoy dessert fellowship following Southern Baptist Convention Monday gathering

ORLANDO — Amid thousands of Southern Baptists gathered from across the country, Florida Baptists came together for a dessert fellowship following Monday evening’s Pastors’ Conference at the Southern Baptist Convention.

More than 700 Florida Baptists enjoyed giant salted pretzels, ice cream, popcorn, cookies, and other treats while reconnecting with brothers and sisters from across the Sunshine State.

For many attendees, it was their first time participating in the SBC Annual Meeting. As they celebrated the work Southern Baptists are doing nationwide, they also found encouragement and connection through fellowship with fellow Florida Baptists.

David Perez, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Casa de Bendicion in St. Cloud found great value in the International Mission Board luncheon and the sessions led by Jacob Boss. The experience provided practical insight into global engagement.

“I really liked how we bounced ideas around the room on how to get Hispanic Baptists more engaged in international missions,” he said.

Alberto Ocaña, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Northside in Hialeah, said the Hispanic Baptist Network’s board meeting was very efficient and expressed joy at what is to come in the second half of the year.

As the room emptied and the dessert tables were cleared, Florida Baptists headed back to their hotel rooms with smiles on their faces and a renewed sense of encouragement, ready for another day at the Southern Baptist Convention.