Florida Baptists celebrate move of God during ethnic fellowships

Written By: Keila Diaz
ORLANDO- Florida Baptists celebrated God’s work in their diverse cultural contexts through distinct dinner fellowships during the State Convention in Orlando.

Haitian, Hispanic, Black/Multicultural, and Asian-American Baptists each gathered to share a meal, connect in fellowship, and testify to how God is moving in their churches and communities.

Below are scenes from these gatherings.

The Black/Multicultural Fellowship brought about 200 pastors, their wives and church leaders together from across the Sunshine State. The buzzed with excited conversations as attendants greeted each other and caught up with all the God is doing in their churches and communities.

 

Five leaders received Black Multicultural Ministry Cohort Certificates of Completion from Baptist University of Florida. Two recipients were present at the fellowship: Ralph Alderman (second from left) and Oscar Parks (fourth from right). Other recipients were James Hannah, David Price, and Stewart Saints. Photographed from left to right: Erik Cummings, Black/Multicultural Catalyst; Alderman; Stephen Rummage, Florida Baptist Convention executive director treasurer; Parks and Jon Matthews, founder and pastor-teacher of New Philadelphia Worship Center of Saint Petersburg.

 

Members of Haitian Emmanuel Baptist Church in Miami pose for a church family photo during the Haitian Fellowship. Pastor Wadler Jules (third from right), says youth leaders came to this Florida Baptist State Convention gathering to see and experience Southern Baptist life and meet the rest of the Florida Baptist family.

 

About 160 pastors and leaders greeted and caught up at the Haitian Fellowship on Monday November 10 during dinner time.

 

The Asian American Fellowship was an intimate but lively gathering. The ethnic group continues to grow every year under the leadership of Pablito Lucas, Asian-American multicultural consultant of the Florida Baptist Convention.

 

At the Hispanic Fellowship, pastors and leaders heard encouraging biblical messages from pastor Hector Torres, spanish pastor at Elevate Church in Miami Lakes; and Stephen Rummage, executive-director treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention and Israel Martin, campus pastor for the First Baptist Orlando Spanish Campus.
