Florida Baptists celebrate move of God during ethnic fellowships
Written By: Keila Diaz
Categories: 2025 Annual Meeting, Annual Meeting [FBSC], Asian, Black, Español, Featured, Haitian, Statewide
Tags: ethnic fellowships, FBSC25
ORLANDO- Florida Baptists celebrated God’s work in their diverse cultural contexts through distinct dinner fellowships during the State Convention in Orlando.
Haitian, Hispanic, Black/Multicultural, and Asian-American Baptists each gathered to share a meal, connect in fellowship, and testify to how God is moving in their churches and communities.
Below are scenes from these gatherings.