Florida Baptist volunteers among first responders in Jamaica’s long recovery

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief and Send Network remain committed to supporting recovery efforts in Jamaica following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025. The Category 5 hurricane was among the most powerful storms ever to tear through the Atlantic.

Billy Ray, a retired international missionary and minister who attends First Baptist Church Wildwood, and JD James, a member of Central Baptist Church in Monticello, were among the first Florida Baptist Disaster Relief team members to set foot on the ground in Jamaica. Joining Send Network in partnership with the Jamaica Baptist Union, volunteers worked to repair roofs on local churches.

Pauline Dawkins-Cole, a member of First Baptist Church Orlando, was born in Jamaica. She and her daughter are serving with relief teams to bring restoration and hope to the community.

Local churches have become sources of hope and help for people who are displaced and without access to daily necessities such as clean water and food. Functioning as relief centers, churches are distributing food and supplies to community members.

“Finding materials and resources to rebuild and finding adequate housing and transportation have been a challenge, but God has provided for all of these things as we simply trust Him to provide and He has shown Himself faithful to us in providing what we have needed,” said Coggins.

As they work to repair damage at church facilities, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers also serve the people they encounter. “Being there for our brothers and sisters in Christ, listening to the stories of survivors, offering an encouraging word and providing physical help in the form of needed supplies are all important aspects of ministry after a disaster,” James said. Ministers serving with the Send Network team have also been able to preach at local churches, sharing the gospel message of hope.

The team has faced challenges due to widespread infrastructure damage. With only one main road open, heavy traffic has hindered progress. Volunteers leave their hotel at 5:30 a.m. and make multiple trips to transport team members between the hotel and the church. “Traveling in hurricane-affected areas is always challenging, but Jamaica brought it to a whole new level,” James said. “Our group had to turn around several times after hours of travel because roads were washed out or flooded.”

Supply chain disruptions have also made sourcing materials difficult, with many suppliers out of stock on construction items needed for repairs.

“After the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief was able to send an assessment team to work with Send Relief and International Mission Board to assess damages, talk with local leaders of the Jamaica Baptist Union and formulate a plan of assistance moving forward,” said David Coggins, state director, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief.

“Serving was a great reset for me,” James said. “It was amazing to see storm survivors praising God for their lives being spared. Instead of looking at all the material things they had lost, they were grateful for the gift of life.”

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief plans to maintain a presence in Jamaica through December and potentially into 2026. The primary goal is to help local churches reach a place of healing so they can continue serving those in need in their communities.

James encouraged others to pray, give and serve in the affected areas “even after the news stories end. This will be a long recovery in heavily impacted areas, with rebuilding continuing for years to come.”

Editors Note: To provide financial gifts to aid Hurricane Melissa response efforts, visit the FLDR giving page.