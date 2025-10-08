Four leaders to be nominated to serve as 2025-26 Florida Baptist officers

ORLANDO–Four Florida Baptist leaders will be nominated to serve as 2025-26 officers of the Florida Baptist State Convention when the annual meeting convenes in Orlando, Nov. 10-11.

President

As previously reported, Brian Stowe, who has served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church Plant City since 2013, will be nominated to serve as 2025-26 president by Ted Traylor, pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

“I have watched Brian serve and lead during the past 10-plus years. He is committed to the Florida Baptist family.

“His joyful spirit comes from his commitment to Jesus and his full faith in the Word of God,” said Traylor, adding, “First Plant City is a strong evangelistic, disciple-making church with a deep commitment to Cooperative Program missions.”

Stowe served on the Florida Baptist Convention State Board of Missions for several years: 2016-17, 2017-20, 2021-23. He was president of the board and chaired the Administrative Committee 2019-21.

First vice president

Scott Wilson, lead pastor of First Baptist Church Melbourne, will be nominated by John Marsh to serve as first vice president.

Marsh, pastor, Bella Vista Baptist Church in Edgewater, said, “Scott Wilson is a man of high integrity, piercing intelligence and great humility. He has served with distinction at First Melbourne and on the State Board of Missions. Scott has a great sense of humor. I served with Scott on the search team that brought Stephen Rummage to serve Florida Baptists as executive director-treasurer, and in our many meetings his comments and observations were invariably wise and pertinent. Besides all that, he’s just a great guy and a lot of fun!”

Wilson served on the State Board of Missions 2019-22 and then served a second term 2022-25, serving as chair of the Denominational Committee 2023-25.

Second vice president

Milvian Lema will be nominated by David Leiva to serve Florida Baptists as second vice president.

Leiva, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen Broward, said, “I am nominating Milly because as a pastor’s wife she understands the challenges and opportunities that involve ministering to the first generation of Hispanics established in our state and the second generation of Hispanics born here. Her perspective and experience can make a great contribution to the decision-making process that impacts the Florida Baptist ministry in our state and beyond.”

Lema, a member of First Baptist Church of Pompano Beach, served on the State Board of Missions 2022-25 and has been reelected to serve a second term 2025-28. She has served on the Loans Committee.

Recording secretary

Janey Frost, who serves at The Point Church (Jackson Campus) in Pensacola, will be nominated by her pastor Mitch Johnson to serve a fourth term as FBSC recording secretary.

Johnson said, “I am nominating Janey Frost for recording secretary because of her strong attention to detail, organizational skills, and commitment to keeping accurate records that serve our convention well.”