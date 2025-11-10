Florida Baptist pastors encouraged to ‘keep running’

By Brooke Mannion and Keila Diaz

ORLANDO—

Led by 2025 Pastors’ Conference president Eric Stitts, senior pastor, First Baptist Church in Daytona, attendees gathered at First Orlando Nov. 9-10, to enjoy fellowship with one another and to be encouraged and inspired as several preachers shared messages based on Hebrews 12:1-2.

Jeff Robinson, Grace Fellowship: A Church for All Nations, West Palm Beach

To kick off the 2025 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference, Jeff Robinson, lead pastor, Grace Fellowship: A Church for All Nations, noted that the room was filled with “leaders who are not confused” about the virgin birth, the inerrancy of the Bible, and security of salvation. They have collectively “declared war on the power of darkness and are united in making disciples of all nations” and have not “bowed to the mob of post-rational, cultural insanity.” Their collective mission is to “reach the state of Florida with the good news of Jesus Christ.”

“Even though we are not confused by those areas, we can be tempted from time to time to stop running,” said Robinson. Teaching from Hebrews 12:1-3, he shared a set of best practices, or disciplines, to help pastors run and not lose heart.

First, lay aside what keeps you from running. Robinson stated, “Coordination and teamwork are key. Don’t go it alone. Run with others.” The race is to be run with endurance, and believers must take heart and lay aside the weight of anything that slows them down and takes their focus off the main thing, he said. He addressed the need for pastors to develop the art of saying no and to watch for sin that cripples the life of the believer.

Second, he encouraged pastors to keep looking to Jesus and away from distractions. Lastly, “play the long game,” Robinson said as he quoted Hebrews 12:3. He reminded listeners to strive for time in their schedules to remember and meditate on their own personal histories with Jesus.

He exhorted pastors to speak truth and life to one another to help each other keep running.

Jeff Iorg, president, Executive Committee, Southern Baptist Convention

Jeff Iorg, president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, reflected on his own journey through ministry and personal trials—including health struggles and challenges in leadership—and he emphasized that endurance is more than faithfulness; it is the ability to remain steadfast under pressure. “When it gets down to me and God,” Iorg said, “God is enough.”

He outlined five truths about endurance: It is rooted in God’s Word, cultivated as a Christian and church virtue, a source of hope and comfort, essential for spiritual growth, and a point of prayer. Sharing from passages such as Romans 5, James 1, and Titus 2, Iorg reminded leaders that endurance grows only through lived experience. “You can only develop endurance by living through some things,” he said, urging pastors to remain grounded in Scripture as they persevere in ministry.

John Avant, founder and president, Passion Promise Ministries

“Finish lines are wonderful in races,” said John Avant, founder and president, Passion Promise Ministries. “There is nothing like seeing the end of the course when it’s hard, you’re in pain, and you’ve done something that matters. We have the chance to run with Jesus and lead our churches to revival.”

Avant encouraged pastors to “run into revival” by walking their people “down the highway to the Great Commission.” He shared that the most reachable generation are young people ages 18-28.

Teaching from Luke 6, Avant gave a biblical and historic pattern of revival that begins with Satan moving against the Church. The Church then moves desperately toward God, and in revival, God moves His people together in unity.

He called pastors to lead their people toward the fire that is kindled against the Church, letting revival influence every part of life. “Pray for things that, if they happen, we know it is God,” said Avant.

He emphasized the importance of mobilizing small groups to take their part in the Great Commission by serving to meet the needs of their neighbors.

David Nelms, founder, The Timothy Initiative

“Jesus gave the Great Commission 2,000 years ago and still, multitudes have yet to hear the gospel a single time and many have never heard His name,” said David Nelms, founder, The Timothy Initiative.

He stated the command was given to each of Jesus’ followers who will one day run across the finish line when the gospel has been proclaimed to every nation.

It is difficult to grasp how lost the world is; yet lostness is a global issue, he said. “They are not rejecting Jesus; they just don’t know who He is because nobody has told them,” said Nelms.

He encouraged pastors to make the Lord’s Great Commission the high and holy priority it should be and to make disciples who make disciples and plant churches that plant churches.

“Run, Florida, run. Run, pastors, run. Run, laypeople, run. Until every man, woman, boy and girl has had the opportunity to hear the gospel. Don’t delay,” exhorted Nelms.

Jacob Boss, vice president, Global Engagement, International Mission Board

“God is not just ahead of the game; God is in control of the game, and Southern Baptists have played a significant role by praying, sending, going and giving to missions,” said Jacob Boss, vice president, global engagement, International Mission Board.

Teaching from Romans 10, Boss shared that maintaining a passion for souls and evangelism stems from a continual experience of Jesus. “When we remember that we were rescued, redeemed and forgiven, it fuels a passion for others to be saved too,” said Boss.

He continued, “Lostness is the greatest problem on earth. The world does not just need solutions; it needs salvation.” The gospel of Jesus Christ, the kindness of God that leads us to repentance, is the cure for lostness, he said.

“The work is far from finished, and we can do far more together than we could ever do alone,” said Boss.

“How will they hear?” is the question, and Boss answered by saying, “when the people of God rise up in faith, unity and obedience and answer the call of Christ to go.”

Mike Lee, CEO, Life Action Ministries

“As a pastor, you are not just running your personal race,” said Mike Lee, CEO, Life Action Ministries. “You are a pacesetter, leading others to run and to finish well. They rely on your preparation, leadership, encouragement and example.”

He stressed the importance of slowing down to refuel, hit pause, step out of schedules and routines and seek the Lord with intentionality.

Warning against pride, Lee stated, “Purging pride is the pathway to running with purity and power. It’s time to get HOT: honest, open and transparent, be authentic and act out of an awareness that apart from Christ you can do nothing.”

Purging pride lets a pure heart emerge, Lee said, encouraging pastors to pursue purity with “eyes fixed on Jesus rather than applause, success or results. Confess sin so that the path is clear to run with clarity. When the power of the Spirit is released, you can proclaim the gospel with power.”

Paul Purvis, pastor, Mission Hill Church, Temple Terrace

Paul Purvis, pastor of Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, delivered a stirring message at the 2025 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference, urging believers to “keep running, even when persecuted,” drawing from Hebrews 12:1–3 and 11:35–40.

Purvis reminded attendees that persecution has always accompanied faithfulness to the gospel. “We stand on the shoulders of saints who have been persecuted before us, by the grace of a Savior who was persecuted for us, and with brothers and sisters who are persecuted beside us,” he said. Sharing sobering global statistics and firsthand stories from persecuted believers, he called the Church to prayer and perseverance.

“Persecution reveals whether or not we believe what we say we believe,” Purvis said. Yet amid suffering, he highlighted the unstoppable advance of the gospel with thousands coming to faith daily around the world. He closed by urging pastors to pray for protection, strength and peace for the persecuted church and to keep running the race with endurance, fixing their eyes on Jesus.

JJ Johnson, pastor, South Tampa Fellowship

JJ Johnson, pastor of South Tampa Fellowship, delivered a powerful and deeply personal message at the 2025 Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference, sharing how the Holy Spirit found, filled and transformed his life. Drawing from Galatians 5:16–18, he spoke on “The Power of the Holy Spirit,” explaining that the Spirit is not a fleeting emotion but “the presence of God Himself living inside every believer.”

From a childhood marked by pain and brokenness to redemption through Christ, Johnson’s testimony illustrated the Spirit’s transformative work. “You don’t just need Jesus beside you—you need His Spirit inside you,” he said.

Johnson outlined five truths: The Spirit lives in believers, changes how they live, empowers them for mission, makes them holy, and unites and guides the Church. Using the image of Michelangelo’s David, he described the Spirit’s sanctifying work as chiseling away what doesn’t belong to reveal God’s masterpiece within.

He closed with a call to surrender: “The question isn’t, ‘Do I have the Holy Spirit?’ The question is, ‘Does the Holy Spirit have all of me?’”

To hear the sermons in their entirety, click here.