Florida Baptist mission team offers hope and support to Cuban youth

MATANZAS, CUBA– This summer, a passionate group of Florida Baptist students and leaders embarked on an unforgettable mission trip to the remote Valley of Yumurí in Cuba’s Matanzas province.

Their mission? To uplift and support the local Baptist community through a vibrant summer youth and family camp. Amid the stunning landscapes and tropical climate, these young leaders shared their faith and built bonds that transcend cultures.

This mission was born from a vision shared by Nathan Schneider, Next Generation catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, who had previously traveled to Cuba on mission. During his time there, Schneider realized the potential for a powerful partnership between Florida Baptists and Cuban Baptists. The need for volunteers to serve Cuban youth became particularly evident during the annual meeting of the Western Cuban Baptist Convention.

Brad Crawford, Baptist Campus Ministries director in the Orlando area, was also sensed a call to do missions in Cuba, traveling to the island for the first time in 2017. “I was interested in a new missions partnership after taking students to Turkey for many years. I knew our convention had a longtime partnership with churches in Cuba, but we had never taken any collegiate groups from our Baptist Collegiate Ministries,” he shared.

“Strategically, it aligned with what the convention and many of our churches were doing, and I really liked the fact that it was close to Florida geographically but a different world from what we have in the U.S. Allowing college students to see a unique place like Cuba and also connect with churches and people there has been a great experience for our students and me personally.”

Crawford’s passion for missions in Cuba spread to other Baptist Campus Ministries directors.

Allowing college students to see a unique place like Cuba and also connect with churches and people there has been a great experience for our students and me personally. Brad Crawford Baptist Campus Ministries director, Orlando area

Led by Andrew Fernandez, director of Miami Baptist Campus Ministries, the team set out to make a difference at the youth camp in Yumurí. The mission included three youth camps and two camps for pastors and their families, catering to middle school, high school, and college-aged students, along with the pastors and their families. The primary goal was to support and partner with missionaries on the ground, helping to encourage and strengthen the faith of the youth and local pastors.

“Serving at this camp was an opportunity to encourage youth and students in their faith, connect with them, connect and encourage the local pastors and leaders,” said Fernandez. “I spent a lot of time with the pastors and youth leaders who were preaching at camp that week getting to know them, serving them and encouraging them in their faith.”

The mission team was diverse, comprised of students and leaders from various universities across Florida. Among them were Ethan Machin from Florida International University (FIU), Rachel McAdams and Kat Alwin, both campus missionaries from the University of Miami (UM), and Jeremy Hobbs, Baptist Campus Ministries director from the University of South Florida (USF) St. Petersburg campus, along with Breanna Portugal, a volunteer discipler from USF Baptist Campus Ministries.

Language barriers posed a challenge, but the presence of a translator and the eagerness of the Cuban youth to engage in English made communication possible.

As they navigated the complexities of serving in a remote region with no access to phone service, the team also had to be mindful of the unique political and social dynamics in Cuba. Crawford advised the team to ensure that their intentions to serve were clear from the outset.

“There is a tendency for the locals to want to serve the foreigners as a thank you because we are bringing resources and we are visitors but, in reality, we are there to serve them and support them in the mission they have been called to,” said Fernandez.

On their first day, the team helped serve food at the camp, beginning with side dishes while the locals served rice. For Cubans, rice is an important part of meals and primary source of energy. By the third day, the team had built enough rapport to be trusted with serving rice as well, a significant gesture of trust and respect.

The camp was attended by 300 participants throughout the week. One of the mission leaders shared a personal testimony of finding Christ during his college years, resonating deeply with the students. The camp provided ample opportunities for recreation and connection, allowing the mission team to engage with the youth, learn about their concerns, and share their faith journeys. They even introduced the students to American football, adding a fun cultural exchange to the experience.

One of the most touching moments came when Machin, the student from FIU, shared his testimony in English, which was translated for the Cuban youth. He spoke about his struggles and referenced Ephesians 2:4, emphasizing the power of God’s intervention. After the service, a Cuban student approached Machin, revealing that he had experienced similar struggles and felt it was time to recommit to his faith. Over the next few nights, Machin continued to minister to this student, bridging the language gap with his broken Spanish and the student’s limited English, while Fernandez assisted with translation.

For Crawford, one of the most memorable camp experiences was witnessing a former Santeria believer share how he came to faith in Christ. “I asked a pastor, who I had met the previous year, to have a late-night discussion with our students about how he came to faith in Christ in college—coming from a background of Santeria worship to eventually leading a church. It was a powerful time together that was eye-opening to students about the similarities and differences of life in Cuba,” said Crawford.

The mission was equally impactful for the female members of the team, who built strong relationships with the young Cuban women. The passion and devotion of the Cuban youth left a lasting impression on the mission team.

“Despite living in a country with limited resources, the Cuban youth worshiped Jesus with all their hearts, a stark contrast to the often lukewarm faith observed in the United States, where resources are abundant, but devotion can be lacking,” said Fernandez.

Reflecting on the experience, Fernandez expressed a desire to see Florida Baptists, particularly Baptist Campus Ministries directors, engage in similar mission trips to cover each of the weeks of camp in Cuba. As people continue to leave Cuba, the future of church programs like these youth and family camps, looks uncertain, with churches struggling to find pastors as many have emigrated.

In a country where 70-80% of the population is involved in Santería to some extent, the mission to spread the message of Christ is both urgent and challenging. Santería is deeply embedded in Cuban culture, visible in every corner of the country.

Fernandez’s advice to others considering a similar mission is to prepare thoroughly with prayer and a strong sense of purpose. Teams should be ready to serve in every way possible, be intentional about their service, and be prepared for the realities of being disconnected from the outside world. Bringing everything they might need in case of emergencies is crucial.

Myles Dowdy, the Florida Baptist Convention’s point of contact for missions in Cuba, is available to guide churches through the process of entering the country and making a meaningful impact.