Florida Baptist Leaders Discuss Crossover Orlando on “The Road to Orlando”

ORLANDO, Florida — “Here’s the thing that holds everything together for Florida, and that is a singular mission that you find all across our churches — a mission of reaching people with the good news of Jesus Christ.”

These words were spoken by Stephen Rummage, executive director–treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention, as he appeared on The Road to Orlando video series with Jonathan Howe, vice president for convention administration for the Southern Baptist Convention.

The conversation sets the stage for a tremendous summer season for Florida Baptist churches, as the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando during the second week of June.

Churches across the Sunshine State are using this momentum to anticipate a prayerful, catalytic approach to ministry through Crossover Orlando, which will take place leading up to the regular sessions of the annual meeting. More than 40 host sites within five associations — the Greater Orlando Baptist Association, Ridge Baptist Association, Lake County Baptist Association, Brevard Baptist Association, and East Central Baptist Network — are preparing for the week.

“We are not here as a convention, as a state convention, to be served by our churches,” expressed Rummage. “Our purpose is to come right beside our churches in order to help them accomplish their mission of fulfilling the Great Commission in the community where God has placed them.”

Together, Florida churches are gearing up to expand ministry efforts across one of the top tourist cities in America.

Patrick Coats, east region catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, also appeared as a guest on The Road to Orlando, expressing the specific goals for Florida churches.

“When we heard that we’d have the opportunity to participate in Crossover with J.J. Washington at the North American Mission Board, Dr. Rummage had a big vision in his heart that he shared at our annual meeting, and we thought, ‘Hey, if it’s coming to Florida, what if we do something big? Let’s dream big.’”

Dreaming big is the faithful prayer. The three primary goals during Crossover include 1,000 churches involved, 10,000 gospel engagements, and 1,000 decisions for Christ.

Churches interested in serving at Crossover Orlando may register at flbaptist.org/crossover.

While convention and church leaders are focused on Crossover, many other opportunities are also planned during the week of the annual meeting.

The 2026 SBC Pastors’ Conference, led by Conference President Aaron Burgner, lead pastor of Lakes Church in Lakeland, is finalizing plans.

“As part of the Pastors’ Conference, we are excited to host four micro-conferences in the convention center during the Monday session alongside the Pastors’ Conference,” Burgner said in a previous article from Baptist Press.

The new micro-conference offerings will include sessions for worship leaders, discipleship leaders, student pastors, and children’s leaders.

Immediately following the Pastors’ Conference, Florida Baptists are encouraged to attend a come-and-go event in the convention center before the business sessions begin on the following Tuesday and Wednesday (June 9–10).

Overall, the first two weeks of June in Central Florida will be buzzing with activity, and The Road to Orlando video series is providing content to help Southern Baptists prepare for their attendance.