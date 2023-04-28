Florida Baptist Disaster Relief responding after April storms/tornadoes in Panhandle

FLORIDA PANHANDLE–On the afternoon of Thursday, April 27, just hours after storms and tornadoes had left a swath of destruction in the Florida Panhandle, Florida Baptists were serving and ministering to those impacted by the severe weather.

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are working alongside church members, pastors and associational leaders to assess damage and minister to those in need. Darreyl Duggar, associational mission strategist for Apalachee Baptist Association, is connecting with churches in the area for status updates.

Volunteers are focusing their immediate ministry efforts in Hosford, west of Tallahassee, which was particularly hard hit with at least a dozen homes destroyed, and many others severely damaged. Roads throughout the area are blocked with debris and downed power lines.

As of press time, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Pastor Kyle Peddie of Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford stated that most of the damage was north of his church and community. He stated, “At least there has been no loss of life. For that, we are thankful.”

Peddie indicated a need for hot meals for those in the community who had lost everything. FLDR, in cooperation with Coba Beasely, associational mission strategist for Chipola Baptist Association, is delivering food to Corinth Baptist Church to provide meals and other provisions for families in need.

“The cooperation and communication experienced in times of crisis such as these are vital to responding and offering the physical, spiritual and emotional care and provisions needed for the days, weeks and months ahead,” said Lewis Miller, Florida Baptists’ West regional catalyst.

“The Florida Baptist family of churches is strong in responding to communities like these when crisis hits. I’m grateful for the pastors and churches that make up our Florida Baptist Convention. It is my pleasure to serve right beside them,” he said.

As the Florida Baptist response continues in the coming days, David Coggins, FLDR director, said, “This kind of event doesn’t get the news coverage like a hurricane but is just as devastating when you are the one experiencing it. It gives us an opportunity to come beside our churches and minister with them to people in their community.”

Florida Baptists wishing to make a financial gift to FLDR relief efforts may do so here.