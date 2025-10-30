JAMAICA–As Hurricane Melissa unleashed its fury on multiple Caribbean islands over the past several days, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is gearing up to respond.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, even as damage assessments are ongoing, FLDR will send a two-man team to Jamaica to partner with Send Relief/International Mission Board and local leaders in disaster response. The following week, a four-person Florida Baptist team will join in response efforts. Additional FLDR teams will continue to respond in the coming days, weeks and months.

Hurricane Melissa, with high winds, deadly storm surge and torrential rainfall, left a trail of devastation and death in Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti. A Category 5 hurricane when it hit Jamaica on Oct. 28, Hurricane Melissa is one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Caribbean.

“Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is grateful for our partnership with Send Relief and appreciative of the opportunity for ministry to join in the effort of responding to this devastating storm,” said David Coggins, FLDR director.

“Our volunteers are eager to minister to the people of Jamaica and beyond with all that we can do to help in this tragic time. They are eager to serve and to help bring the hope of the gospel of Jesus Christ to these countries. These Florida Baptist volunteers did not hesitate at all when asked to step up to the challenge. Even with a lot unknowns, they are prepared to do whatever it takes to minister to the communities impacted and devastated at this time,” Coggins said.

After these first two assessment and response teams, FLDR “will continue to send teams and work with partners in Jamaica to bring ministry and hope to those impacted families,” he said.

To provide financial gifts to undergird Hurricane Melissa response efforts, visit the FLDR website.