Florida Baptist Disaster Relief holds annual leadership meeting

Pictured above: David Coggins, director of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, leads an opening discussion at the Jan. 8-9 leadership roundtable meeting.

The Florida Baptist Disaster Relief leadership team began the new year with its annual meeting Jan. 8–9 at the Florida Baptist Convention’s home office in Jacksonville.

Often referred to as the state leadership roundtable, the gathering brought together Florida Baptist Disaster Relief state coordinators and regional leaders to evaluate responses from the previous year. Uniquely, the team reviewed a relatively short list of deployments from 2025.

Mike Springer (center), volunteer communications and technology coordinator for FBDR, looks on during the annual roundtable meeting.

Following the year-in-review discussions, leaders turned their attention to training initiatives, orienting new state and regional leaders, and planning upcoming events where volunteers will be needed.

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief’s mission is to “make a difference” during times of disaster by connecting Florida Baptist churches and associations with people and communities affected by crisis. The ministry responds with help, healing and hope while demonstrating and sharing the love of Christ.

During disaster responses, FBDR teams assist with debris cleanup, tree removal, food distribution, chaplaincy, children’s crisis response, and other specialized areas. Volunteers are trained to respond in a variety of scenarios, supported by a strong logistical structure that enables deployment across Florida and beyond.

The organization’s volunteer leadership structure includes 18 state coordinators, who met Jan. 8, and seven geographic regions across Florida. Regional leaders representing those areas gathered Jan. 9.

David Coggins serves as director of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, with Rich Rigdon serving as associate director.

Those interested in volunteering with Disaster Relief must complete credentialing training to ensure the safety and effectiveness of relief efforts. New and returning volunteers are encouraged to attend annual training sessions held throughout the state.

Leaders attending the annual roundtable meeting are encouraged with various gifts, including a new FBDR mug.

Upcoming training dates include:

Registration information is available through event page links.

More information about Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is available at flbaptist.org/ministries/disaster-relief.

Through the Cooperative Program, Florida Baptist churches support Disaster Relief efforts that allow trained volunteers to respond during times of disaster and crisis, bringing help, healing and hope while sharing the love of Christ.