Florida Baptist Convention Statement on State of Florida “Safer at Home”  Executive Order 20-91

Today, Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued statewide Executive Order 20-91 defining Essential Services and Activities During COVID-19 Emergency. This “Safer at Home” order relies on guidance from the President, the National Coronavirus Task Force, the Centers for Disease control and other medical professionals. It continues to recognize the critical importance of “social distancing” in the ongoing fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection. This order does not further limit religious activity. It clearly defines that religious services are a recognized essential activity.

Section 3. Essential Activities

A. For purposes of this Order and the conduct it limits, “essential activities” means and encompasses the following: Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship;

The Florida Baptist Convention has suggested to churches over the last several weeks that we have the opportunity to show the love of Christ and be a good neighbor by adhering to the “social distancing” guidelines and helping to protect the health of our communities. While churches are not legally prevented from meeting; we recommend churches find ministry avenues that adhere to the guidelines which include amongst other things limiting gatherings to 10 persons or less, maintaining at least 6-feet of separation and do not involve individuals whom are exhibiting signs of sickness.

If you have specific questions about a planned ministry event, we encourage you to seek guidance from your local county officials to help you make a final determination.