Florida Baptist Convention offers free summer job postings

As excitement builds for a big summer in Florida — including hosting the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Orlando — now is the perfect time for Florida Baptist churches to share their open ministry positions.

For June and July, churches can post staff openings free of charge at flbaptist.org. This is a prime opportunity to connect with leaders and ministry candidates from across the state and beyond who will be engaged during this significant season.

“We regularly hear from Florida Baptist pastors that one of their biggest challenges is finding staff to join their ministry,” said Micah Ferguson, operations and finance director for the Florida Baptist Convention.

“The SBC Annual Meeting provides a wonderful opportunity to share the broad scope of ministry opportunities in the great state of Florida. We pray this job-posting tool helps stir individuals to come serve in amazing Florida Baptist churches and share the love of Jesus with our state.”

During the SBC Annual Meeting, the Florida Baptist Convention will host a visible banner presence and welcome center, intentionally highlighting ministry opportunities across the state — including current church staff openings — to thousands of pastors, leaders and messengers gathering in Orlando.

To maximize this two-month promotion, submit your openings by May 15 by uploading your church opening a flbaptist.org/employment.

If your church gives through the Cooperative Program and has completed your 2025 ACP, you are eligible to participate. Don’t miss this opportunity to highlight how God is working in your church and invite others to join the mission.