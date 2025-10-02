Nobody gets too much encouragement, and we want planters to know they’re not alone in this. James Peoples director, Send Network Florida

JACKSONVILLE–Nearly 200 Florida Baptist church planters and their spouses gathered Sept. 29-30 for a retreat focused on encouragement, equipping and relationship-building.

“Planting new churches is one of our mission imperatives as Florida Baptists,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. “Every new church creates a new opportunity for the gospel to reach people who need Jesus. That’s why gatherings like this one are so important — they remind us that we are stronger when we work together to start new congregations across our state and beyond.”

Although not the official theme, “stronger together” was evident throughout the retreat, beginning with an

energetic bilingual worship service led by two singers and a guitarist from a Iglesia Local in Jacksonville.

“Nobody gets too much encouragement, and we want planters to know they’re not alone in this,” said James Peoples, director of Send Network Florida. “Together, Send Network and Florida Baptists — it’s who we are.”

Peoples added, “We want to come right beside them in their planting. To have them and their wives spend time together, be loved, be encouraged, and also be encouraged by other planters — it’s just a special time. We want to do this periodically to encourage and bless them.”

The retreat began with a dinner and worship service followed by a sermon from Rummage, who preached from Isaiah 62:6-7.

“Don’t give up — God is working when you cannot see, and He can do more in an instant than we can do in a lifetime,” Rummage said. “You wait on Him when nothing seems to be happening. Then He will do more in a moment than you ever dreamed of.”

The following morning, spouses gathered for a brunch with encouragement-focused activities while planters attended multiple sessions led by Rummage on preaching.

“Dr. Rummage’s preaching workshop affirmed my conviction of the primacy of preaching as the best and highest thing I can do to serve my church plant. He said, ‘No matter the size of a church, the pulpit is the same.’ No matter what we may lack, the sermon can be well-crafted and delivered if the planter makes it a priority,” said Trent Griffith, pastor, New City Life Church, St. Johns.

Across the state, Florida Baptists are planting churches, and this event emphasized the love and family environment that backs each plant in every region.

“It’s always great to be in the same room with planters from across the state,” said Andrew Kappenman, co-lead pastor of 10:02 Church in Orlando. “We were encouraged and challenged to study and teach the Word, and we get to celebrate stories about how the Lord is working in our churches. It truly never gets old, and I am blessed to be a part.”

Throughout the retreat, leaders emphasized the cooperative spirit and shared ministry that fuel church planting across the state.

“There are a lot of things I could point to as highlights for the event. The time with Dr. Rummage was impactful and brought a ton of great points for how to effectively prepare a sermon. The time with other planters is always powerful as I get to connect with other men who are walking the same path and dealing with many of the highs and lows that I am. The time away from home with my bride is always a highlight! Spending time with her on the road and reconnecting over dinner and worship were fantastic,” said Bobby Brown, pastor of Remade Church in Port St. Lucie.

Pastor Vitaliy Morgun, from Ukrainian Baptist Church of Jacksonville, agreed, “It was a true blessing to gather in fellowship, receive encouragement and be renewed in God’s Word. The teaching, worship, and unity we experienced brought fresh vision and strength for the work of ministry.”

Rummage and Peoples also reminded attendees of the financial support that makes this possible.

“The Maguire State Mission Offering, which goes 100% to church planting, means every church in Florida has a direct hand in this vital work,” Rummage said. “Together, we’re multiplying churches so that more people will hear the gospel, trust Christ and be transformed by His grace.”