Florida Baptist associational leaders gather for annual summit

Pictured above: Tim O’Carroll, associational mission strategist for the Treasure Coast Baptist Association, speaks to the associational mission strategist between sessions at the annual summit. (Photo by Tanner Cade / Florida Baptist Convention)

Florida Baptist associational leaders gathered Monday and Tuesday at the Florida Baptist Convention home office in Jacksonville for their annual summit meeting.

The summit serves as the primary in-person gathering for all 47 associational mission strategists, providing space for encouragement, collaboration and relationship-building within the unique context of associational ministry.

Mark Macdonald, church branding strategist for Be Known For Something, leads a session at the 2026 AMS annual summit about helping associational leaders encourage improved communication at their association churches. (Photo by Tanner Cade / Florida Baptist Convention)

“Associational ministry is very unique,” said Tim O’Carroll, associational mission strategist for the Treasure Coast Baptist Association. “I’m pastoring in a dual role, and being able to share the challenges and celebrations with one another is a win.”

O’Carroll served as the group’s president in 2025 and also led the planning of this year’s summit. Each year, guest speakers are invited to address ministry topics specifically relevant to local churches and associations. Because the event is held in person, O’Carroll intentionally incorporated small-group conversations to encourage dialogue and idea-sharing across the table.

Throughout the 2026 Associational Mission Strategists annual summit, leaders gathered into small groups to further discuss real life application to the recent session talks. (Photo by Tanner Cade / Florida Baptist Convention)

“The roundtable talks provided instant application,” O’Carroll said. “The conversation focuses on one takeaway from each talk that you can implement in your context, in your association, rather than receiving a lot of information and losing it down the road.”

Chris Reinolds, associational mission strategist for the Northeast Florida Baptist Association, noted a recent shift in summit planning that emphasizes practical resources — or “tools for the toolbox” — that each AMS can take home.

“Each AMS already has a set of tools they’re pulling from,” Reinolds said. “We want to say, ‘Here are some more tools you can add to your toolbox.’”

While structured times to equip leaders are important, many AMSs leave the summit with something equally valuable — encouragement through brotherhood and shared ministry connection.

Arthur Connor, associational mission strategist for the Broward Baptist Association, leads a morning devotion at the 2026 AMS annual summit. (Photo by Tanner Cade / Florida Baptist Convention)

“It’s important to know I have a band of brothers across the state of Florida who are locking arms to help churches in crisis — churches that need care and connection,” said Arthur Connor, associational mission strategist for the Broward Baptist Association. “I love coming here. I love being encouraged and equipped, but I also love being reminded that what we do in our associations matters.”

More information about Florida Baptist associations is available at flbaptist.org.