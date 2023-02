Is prayerfully seeking a full-time, experienced pastor who has a clear sense of calling from God to study, teach and preach the Word of God. Who holds to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 and serve as spiritual leader with a vision for outreach, growth and evangelism.

Please send a resume with sermon links to: FlemingtonPSC@gmail.com or mail to: Pastor Search Committee, Flemington Baptist Church 18250 NW 100 Ave Road, Micanopy, Fl 32667