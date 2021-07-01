Flagler West Community Church, Bunnell, FL

Is seeking a man of God to shepherd our small church as a Bi-Vocational Pastor. The church is located in a low income area on the west side of Flagler County, Florida. Due to both a small church and the local economy, outreach is a challenge. FWCC is looking forward to an individual being led to heed the call of ministry and shepherd our church in obedience to God’s will.

Candidates must be licensed and ordained as a Southern Baptist preacher in accordance with the Baptist Faith and Message of the SBC. Please direct inquiries to (386)437-3619 and/or submit a resume to

Flagler West Community Church

3740 County Road 305

Bunnell, FL 32110-5498