First Orlando continues prayer for pastor’s wife after attack

ORLANDO (BP) – Lucy Pat Curl, the wife of a leader in First Baptist Church’s Pastoral Care ministry, remains in a coma four days after an attack at her home.

Curl, 85, has served alongside her husband, Bill, at the church for the last 52 years. She is currently on life support and, according to the Orlando Police Department’s Arrest Affidavit, is not expected to survive.

Senior Pastor David Uth told the congregation on Sunday that a sermon series set to begin, “Greater,” would be put on hold due to the “heaviness” felt throughout the congregation.

The Curls’ legacy of service to the church, Uth said, “is untouched.” After an 18-year stint at First Baptist, the couple served through the International Mission Board in London and Wales for another 18 years.

Their return to the States included an invitation for Bill Curl to join First Baptist’s staff once again.

Curl served in various roles, including grief counseling, “with Lucy Pat right there by his side,” often playing the piano at funerals and other functions, Uth said.

“They’ve been a friend to every staff family.” he added.

Bill Curl was visiting someone at a pregnancy center on Friday, Jan. 31, when Lucy Pat was attacked at their home by a 55-year-old man who was claiming to be a community service officer.

Spectrum News 13 reported that the attacker’s driver’s license was left at the scene and identified him as Ronald Dwayne Davis. Shortly thereafter, it was discovered he had been released from prison June 11 of last year after serving a 15-year sentence for several crimes, including burglary and false imprisonment.

Police allege that Davis, who was arrested early the next morning, stole jewelry and other items from the Curls’ home. He is being charged with home invasion robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and aggravated battery with a weapon.

Following the attack, Uth shared that Lucy Pat was unable to find her phone or get help by honking on the car horn, so she went back inside and lay down. Her husband found her approximately an hour later.

911 was dispatched immediately and took her to the hospital. While an initial scan was encouraging, a follow-up revealed “massive brain damage,” Uth said.

“The neurosurgeon said there is no way they can do surgery,” he added. “She is beyond anything they can do. The only hope for her is a miracle.”

A CaringBridge account is providing further updates on her condition.

Uth and his wife were traveling when they received the news. Despite the circumstances, Uth said, Curl still told them, “God is good.”

“We’re praying that they will see that, and they will see the healing of our God,” Uth said.

