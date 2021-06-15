First Community Antioch Baptist Church, Luther, LA

Position: Senior Pastor Job Type: Full Time

First Community Antioch Baptist Church is an African American, Southern Baptist Church, that is located in the suburban rural town of Lutcher, LA. The Church’s roots can be traced back to Paulina, LA, in 1870. At one time, it was the only African American church for miles on the East bank of the Mississippi River. The Church is extremely proud of its heritage, and the culture of its congregation.

Click here for job roles and responsibilities.

ALL RESUMES MUST BE EMAILED TO FCABC.PSC@OUTLOOK.COM, NO LATER THAN SUNDAY, JULY 11, 2021.