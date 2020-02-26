Church PositionsChristian School Positions

First Christian Academy, High Springs, FL

By FBC_Admin
0 28

Is seeking a fulltime Administrator.

This person is responsible, in collaboration with pastoral staff and school staff, to lead in the areas of learning and student instruction, spiritual growth, personnel hiring, financial management of the school and the facilities.

Candidates must embody a Biblical World View and be able to provide spiritual and educational leadership in a caring Christian environment.

Please send resumes to fcasearchcommittee@gmail.com

FBC_Admin
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.