First Baptist Church, West Memphis, West Memphis AR
First Baptist Church of West Memphis, AR is actively seeking a candidate to fill the position of Associate Pastor for Music Ministry. FBC West Memphis firmly believes in the sovereignty of God, the inerrancy of His Word, and the free gift of salvation He provides by grace through faith in Jesus Christ. We are seeking a theologically sound, competent musician, who will use his talents to serve our multi-generational congregation and culturally diverse community.