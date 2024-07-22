First Baptist of Bloomingdale, FL

First Baptist of Bloomingdale; a small, faithful, and loving church family eagerly seeking a Pastor to shepherd us and help us grow. We are a traditional church with an average weekly worship service attendance of 25 (mostly older adults). We are in an ethnically diverse suburban town (Valrico) in West Central Florida, approximately 30 miles east of Tampa. To request a position description or to submit your resume, please email us at: fbcbloomingdale3303@yahoo.com