First Baptist Monticello, FL, seeks an experienced **Southern Baptist Senior Pastor** committed to the Gospel, sound doctrine (Baptist Faith & Message 2000), and community outreach. Key Requirements: A bachelor’s degree and pastoral experience in an SBC setting are required. The candidate must be ordained, in good standing, and exhibit biblical leadership qualities. Duties include biblically sound sermons, pastoral care, and team leadership. Send a cover letter, resume, and three references to mailto:pastorsearch@fbc-monticello.org by October 31, 2025.