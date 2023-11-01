First Baptist Dover, Dover, FL

First Baptist Dover is seeking a Director of Children’s Ministries.

Duties include but are not limited to: Recruiting, training, and coordinating all levels of volunteers for Children’s Ministries. Ensures that children are being taught the foundational aspects of the Christian Faith and the Holy Bible. Screens, assesses, and vets all volunteers in Children’s Ministries.

Work schedule: 32-40 hours/week, TBD

Experience: Children’s ministries experience (required); College degree in a relevant field (preferred)

Send Resumes to tj.francis@fbcdoverfl.com