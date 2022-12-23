First Baptist Church, Wauchula, FL

Is seeking a Children’s Director to provide spiritual leadership to children and their families.

Duties include building a ministry that will nurture and disciple all children; establishing great relationships with the children, staff, board, and parents of the church’s Academy so as to ensure that that ministry is a missional outreach; planning and overseeing all special events related to children and families; recruit, develop, and deploy children’s ministry volunteers; plan and oversee an annual calendar of events that ministers to children inside the church as well as reaching out to children in the community; regularly report to the church’s leadership about the children’s ministries accomplishments; maintaining the biblical integrity of all teaching times to ensure that the instruction is consistent with Baptist theology; developing an annual budget for the children’s ministry (in consultation with the appropriate committees and church leadership) and operate within the constraints of that budget.

Contact Casey Cockerham at pastor@fbcwauchula.org for more information or to apply.