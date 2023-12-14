First Baptist Church Wauchula, FL

FBC Wauchula is looking to hire a full-time Worship Pastor. We are a church with a rich musical history that desires to continue our transition to a more modern style of worship to reach younger generations while honoring and including our older congregants, so they don’t feel ignored or forgotten. This role will oversee the musical aspect of our worship services as well as the technical side (lighting, sound, online stream, and the look and feel of the sanctuary). Our hope is that the individual we hire will disciple and build a pastoral relationship with all of the volunteers involved in their ministry.

Contact information: pastor@fbcwauchula.org, 863-773-4182