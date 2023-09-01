First Baptist Church, Titusville, FL

Our church is prayerfully seeking an experienced Southern Baptist Senior Pastor who doctrinally follows the 2000 Baptist Faith and Message. A Southern Baptist Convention seminary degree is preferred. We are located in Brevard County, Florida, near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and about 45 miles east of Orlando. We currently average 70 in attendance for our Sunday morning worship service. We are debt free and financially stable. Submit resume package by Oct. 31, 2023, to FBCT303@gmail.com.