First Baptist Church, Sylvania, GA

Is seeking the man God would have serve as our full-time Associate Pastor of Worship.

A Bachelor’s Degree is strongly preferred. Seminary education would be a plus, but not a requirement. At least 3 years of Experience in worship ministry is required.

This Pastor is also responsible for other duties to support FBC’s ongoing and expanding ministries as deemed necessary by the Lead Pastor.

If you believe God is calling you to join our team and family, or if you would like to learn more, please send the following to:

FBCSylvaniaAPWSearch@gmail.com

1) ONE Page Resume, with a cover letter

2) Worship Leading / Preaching Video links