First Baptist Church Summerfield, FL

First Baptist Church Summerfield, a warm and welcoming congregation near The Villages in beautiful north Central Florida, seeks a Senior Pastor to lead and preach the inerrant Word of God. Candidates must demonstrate Biblical qualifications (1 Timothy 3:1-7, Titus 1:6-10). Expectation to share God’s love, prepare hearts for the gospel and equip believers for evangelism. Must align with the church’s Statement of Beliefs and the Baptist Faith and Message. Please submit resume to: search@fbcsummerfield.org.

