First Baptist Church, Starke, FL

Established in 1877, FBC seeks a full-time Senior Pastor who: 1) is devoted to prayer, preaching, and teaching the whole counsel of God’s Word; 2) is evangelistic and leads by example; 3) is passionate about developing disciples to love the Lord and one another; 4) can work equally well with all age groups; 5) can inspire, influence and challenge the spiritual growth and wellbeing of the congregation.

Contact information:

Chase Hardy

Chairman, Pastor Search Committee

chardyiv@gmail.com

904-964-4117