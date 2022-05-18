First Baptist Church, Sebring, FL

Is seeking a full-time Children’s Ministry Director.

This role includes coordination of Children’s Worship on Sunday mornings, AWANA on Wednesday nights, Upward Basketball, Vacation Bible School and recruitment and oversight of volunteers to assist in all Children’s ministry areas. Organizational skills are required and relevant educational or work experience in a Church or school system is preferred.

Salary range $35,000-$40,000 commensurate with experience. Submit resumes to resume@fbsebring.com