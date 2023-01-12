First Baptist Church, Sebring, FL

Seeks a full-time Worship Pastor. The worship pastor is a spiritually mature, biblically grounded Christian who leads all worship ministries at FB Sebring under the direction of the Senior Pastor. This position is responsible for developing, implementing, and promoting the church through worship ministries that lead others to salvation, communion with God, spiritual growth & family enrichment.

Salary is commensurate with experience and the position will remain open until filled. Contact Pastor Jason Waters jwaters@fbsebring.com