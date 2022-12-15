First Baptist Church, Screven, GA

Is seeking a fulltime Pastor of Family Ministries to develop and implement a unified ministry plan across Children and Student ministries aligning with the church’s vision. The Pastor of Family Ministries will nurture smooth transitions for young people as they grow through various ministries from birth to college and career. Responsibilities will be split between student (80%) and children (20%). FBCS is seeking a candidate that is energetic, creative, and outgoing. Pay will be contingent on education and experience.

For a full job description visit https://www.georgiabaptistjobs.com/job/d9gyg5

Apply by submitting resume to pastor@fbcscreven.org