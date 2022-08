First Baptist Church, Pompano Beach, FL

Position is available for Fulltime (37 ½ Hours weekly) Church Financial Secretary. Established family church since 1915 in the south Florida area. Full benefits include: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid vacation, personal days, and sick pay. Seeking Full Charge Bookkeeper responsible for church’s financial accounts and records. Duties include managing checking accounts and records, tracking invoices and billings, and managing of financial data. Also responsible for all payroll activities and government recordings and filings.

See full job description here.

Contact Tony@fbcpompano.org to apply.