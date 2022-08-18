Church Positions

First Baptist Church, Pompano Beach, FL

By Florida Baptist
Is seeking an Administrative Assistant for Director Adult Education/Discipleship and Women’s Ministry  Position is full-time (37 ½ Hours weekly). See full job description here.

Established family church since 1915 in the Fort Lauderdale/Pompano Beach Florida area. Full benefits include: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid vacation, personal days, and sick pay.  Applicant needs to  be able to multi task, familiar with multiple PC programs (word, publisher, excel, etc.), and exceptionally organized. Send resumes to Ramona@fbcpompano.org

Florida Baptist
