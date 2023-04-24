First Baptist Church, Pomona Park, FL

Is prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man for full-time Pastor. Candidates should have excellent skills as a preacher/teacher, sound biblical doctrines, and a heart for evangelism. This position requires a degree from an accredited seminary. The church is centrally located in Northeast Florida, close to Orlando, St. Augustine, and Jacksonville. The church has a pastorium.

If you are interested please send resumes to Daniel Quinnell, P.O. Box 916, Welaka, FL 32193 or email to danbarb4@outlook.com.