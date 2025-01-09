First Baptist Church Plant City, FL is seeking a full-time Pastor to Senior Adults. The Pastor to Senior Adults is responsible for planning, coordinating, directing, and evaluating a comprehensive ministry for adults above the age of sixty. Qualifications include but are not limited to a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and agreement with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. A bachelor’s degree is required. Applicants with graduate and post-graduate degrees will be given preference, and ministry experience is highly preferred. Please clickfor more information and to apply.