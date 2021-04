First Baptist Church, Parrish, FL

Is seeking a Bi-Vocational Associate Family Pastor. The Family Pastor will work with the leadership team at FBC Parrish to provide a ministry experience which helps Families, Students and Children to know Jesus as their personal savior and grow in faith.

Additional pastoral duties: share in preaching, teaching, and administration of ordinances. Parrish is a fast growing community with endless opportunities for ministry.

941-776-1533 church12125@verizon.net www.fbcparrish.com