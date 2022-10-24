First Baptist Church, Panama City, FL

Is looking for a Music Minister of high character and integrity with a servant’s heart to lead our Choir and Orchestra. We are seeking someone that has the ability to blend traditional hymns and contemporary music styles for our intergenerational congregation.

A qualified candidate will have a passion to lead choir and orchestra as well as develop existing praise teams. Ideally, a qualified candidate will have 10 years experience and show progression in responsibility and professionalism in their career path. For more information visit https://firstbaptistpc.com/ministry-staff to apply.