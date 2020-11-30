First Baptist Church, Palm Coast, FL

Is seeking a full-time NextGen Pastor to lead and oversee all aspects of the student ministry; to partner with families, staff and volunteers to lead children/students to become growing disciples and servant leaders; to develop and implement a ministry vision and philosophy that balances outreach and discipleship and strategically aligns the church’s overall strategy for raising up the next generation.

For a full job description/qualifications listing, or to send a resume, email fbc-businessmanager@fbcpc.org