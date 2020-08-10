Church Positions

First Baptist Church on Bayshore, Niceville, FL

By FBC Admin
Church on Bayshore is accepting resumes for a full-time Student Minister/Ministry Director. Seeking an enthusiastic, skilled individual committed to do whatever it takes to lead students to believe in Jesus, belong to God’s family, and become who He has created them to be. Position oversees student discipleship, 6th Grade-College. Reports to Associate Pastor, Discipleship and Families.

Send resume to fbcob.student.ministry.search.team@gmail.com. Deadline: September 8.

First Baptist Church on Bayshore
622 Bayshore Drive
Niceville, FL 32578
churchonbayshore.org

