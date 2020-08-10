First Baptist Church on Bayshore, Niceville, FL

Church on Bayshore is accepting resumes for a full-time Student Minister/Ministry Director. Seeking an enthusiastic, skilled individual committed to do whatever it takes to lead students to believe in Jesus, belong to God’s family, and become who He has created them to be. Position oversees student discipleship, 6th Grade-College. Reports to Associate Pastor, Discipleship and Families.

Send resume to fbcob.student.ministry.search.team@gmail.com. Deadline: September 8.

First Baptist Church on Bayshore

622 Bayshore Drive

Niceville, FL 32578

churchonbayshore.org